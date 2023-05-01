Dukes Memorial Hospital keeps locals healthy
I write today with gratitude for the skilled and compassionate physicians, nurses and other team members of Dukes Memorial Hospital and Lutheran Health Network who support the health and well-being of our patients. Last year, patients received the medical care they needed through more than 75,000 interactions with our local hospital and physician clinics.
Our team delivered quality care during more than 10,000 emergency department visits, 1,000 inpatient admissions and 800 surgeries. More than 63,000 patients received care through outpatient facilities, including Lutheran Health Physicians primary and specialty care offices in our area. We also delivered joy to 100 families whose babies were born at our hospital.
Beyond clinical care, Dukes Memorial Hospital, and all of Lutheran Health Network, is a cornerstone of the economic health of Peru and surrounding communities as a major employer, tax payer and through resources used to strengthen medical services available close to home. We continue to invest in services, facilities and technologies that are important to our patients, including capital improvements totaling more than $2 million in 2022.
Last year, Dukes Memorial Hospital also provided more than $3 million in charity and uncompensated care for our community’s most vulnerable. And the more than $2.6 million paid in property, sales and gross receipt taxes helps support civic resources and services.
We are also pleased to provide donations and work with local charitable and community organizations including Helping Hands of Miami County and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Our hospital’s payroll of more than $25 million ripples across the community as our employees purchase goods and services, making our economy healthier as well. Enhanced benefits help team members achieve their personal and professional goals, including assistance with student loan repayments, reimbursement of licensure and certification expenses, as well as tuition reimbursement. We appreciate our team and are creating pathways for their success.
Each of these initiatives and investments helps make Peru, Miami County and all of northern Indiana healthier for us all. We are honored to help our community thrive and extremely proud of our hospital’s more than $36 million community impact in 2022, contributing to Lutheran Health Network’s overall regional impact of more than $925 million.
Learn more about Lutheran Health Network’s Community Benefits at LutheranHealth.net/community-benefits.
Deb Close, CEO of Dukes Memorial Hospital, a member of Lutheran Health Network
