Dukes team members go above and beyond
As another year comes to a close, I want to say thank you to everyone who keeps health care moving forward in Peru, Miami County and our surrounding communities.
I am so proud of the nearly 300 outstanding team members at Dukes Memorial Hospital who consistently deliver safe, quality health care and continue to go above and beyond as we enter year two of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve risen to the occasion with patient surges and adjusted to ever-changing guidelines. And through it all they have continued to provide compassionate care to ensure patients' needs are always met. They are heroes. Every day.
I want to say thank you to our medical staff. We are blessed to have such talented primary care and specialty physicians practicing locally. These folks work tirelessly to be available for our patients and are committed to serving our community. I feel fortunate to work alongside them.
Our emergency medical personnel, nursing homes and assisted living centers, hospice, home health and other local health care organizations also play a critical role in the continuum of medical services. Thanks to each and every one of you for all you do in caring for our neighbors.
Most importantly, I want to thank our patients for the trust you place in Dukes and Lutheran Health Network. Our team works hard every day for you and your loved ones. You are our focus, and you continue to motivate us. It is a privilege to help you get well and live healthier. Thank you for choosing us to be part of your health care team. We look forward to another year of providing the best possible experience to every one of you, every time.
Debra Close, chief executive officer
Dukes Memorial Hospital
