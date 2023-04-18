Earth Day reminds us to look down
April 22nd is Earth Day and much of the world will use that day to focus on global climate change. The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970 as a need for humans to become more environmentally aware.
In Howard County let’s expand that focus. While others are looking up, let’s also look down at our feet – at our streets, parks and sidewalks. Cigarette butts and used vape devices are the most commonly discarded piece of waste worldwide, and they’re not biodegradable. It is estimated that 1.69 billion pounds of cigarette butts become toxic trash every year, creating an enormous environmental, health and economic burden.
E-cigarette waste is potentially a more serious environmental threat than cigarette butts since e-cigarettes introduce plastic, nicotine salts, heavy metals, lead, mercury, and flammable lithium-ion batteries into waterways, soil, and to wildlife. Unlike cigarette butts, e-cigarette waste won’t biodegrade even under severe conditions. E-cigarettes left on the street eventually break down into microplastics and chemicals that flow into the storm drains to pollute our waterways and wildlife.
On Saturday May 6 the VOICE Youth Empowerment group will be hosting a local cigarette butt clean-up at Highland Park from 9 to 11 a.m. If you would like to volunteer contact saynohoco on Instagram.
The environmental impact of tobacco products is another reason to uphold our Howard County comprehensive tobacco free ordinance. Let’s work to help all our public spaces be free of tobacco waste litter.
If you smoke or vape, you can make the decision to do the right thing for yourself, your family and the environment. Free help is available through 1.800.QUIT.NOW or QuitNowIndiana.com or VAPEfreeIndiana.
Vincente J. Lorenz, Kokomo High School educator
