Earth Day is a reminder that we need to protect and care for our planet. At the Hoosier Beverage Association, we are taking actions to improve the environmental health of our state not just on Earth Day, but year-round.
One way we are protecting our environment is by carefully designing our beverage bottles to be 100% recyclable, including the caps. When recycled, our bottles can be remade, preserving resources and keeping them out of nature.
Recycling may seem straightforward, but in many communities recycling can be challenging due to nonexistent or outdated infrastructure. That is why the beverage industry is investing in localities across the country through our Every Bottle Back initiative.
Through Every Bottle Back, we are leveraging the equivalent of $400 million to modernize recycling infrastructure. We are providing new large capacity recycling bins and improving processing facilities to increase recycling rates. We are also informing consumers about best recycling practices through outreach campaigns. To date, Every Bottle Back investments are projected to yield 726 million more pounds of recycled PET plastic over the next decade.
By working together we can achieve a truly circular economy for recyclable materials that benefits consumers, producers and our planet.
Diane Masariu, Executive Director HBA
