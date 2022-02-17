Eastern clubs thankful for support
Eastern High/Middle School Spanish Club, Art Club and SADD want to thank Main Occasions Catering and Blondie’s in Greentown for their donations for a dessert fundraiser.
The clubs raised money for Walk-A-Mile (Kokomo Rescue Mission) and club activities. We are very appreciative of their support! We are also thankful to everyone who made purchases!
Michelle Larson, Spanish Teacher, Spanish Club Sponsor, International Comets Español Sponsor, Room 301
