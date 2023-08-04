Education can help kids avoid drugs
Drug education works, and it saves lives. It has become critical to speak about drugs and fentanyl with young people. Amid the opioid epidemic, fentanyl is a growing threat. Fentanyl and fentanyl analogs are commonly found in illicit drugs and manufactured to look like pain medication.
Drug dealers use social media platforms to sell illicit drugs. Buying counterfeit pills and other drugs on social media platforms has become easy. It can be particularly easy for teens. They would never know if the drugs they buy are laced with fentanyl unless it was tested.
Parents and caregivers are the first line of defense with drug education tools. Resources like The Parent’s Guide to Fentanyl and local drug education programs in Indiana play an important role.
The risks are real. In Indiana, roughly 90% of individuals with addiction begin using illicit drugs before the age of 18. Since 1999, opioid overdose deaths have increased by 500%. It has been a large-scale epidemic across the state.
There are different approaches to consider when speaking to young people about drugs and fentanyl; consider some of the following pointers:
• Keep conversations frequent and small, rather than one big talk; this helps to build strong communication and trust. These conversations should fit into everyday life, and it’s never too late to start.
• Ask them what they know about fentanyl, listen to their opinions, and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways. Ask open-ended questions. Avoid lecturing, threatening, or using scare tactics; this destroys two-way communication.
• Make your views and rules about legal substances clear; set boundaries. They must have an understanding of the consequences.
• Be a reliable source of factual information; search out the answers together and find accurate data.
• Be prepared to share personal experiences. Help them prepare to manage peer pressure, rehearse scenarios and practice what to say when faced with it.
• Teach them about online safety and using social media safely, such as not giving out personal information.
Young people need a safe and supportive environment to speak about peer pressure, ask questions about drugs and talk about what they experience going back to school.
Drug education equips young people with practical information they can use. This will then help them make informed decisions, help their peers, and avoid dangerous situations.
It’s never too late to have these talks and speak to your kids about fentanyl, other drugs, peer pressure, and how to stay safe.
Marcel Gemme, founder, SUPE: Substance Use Prevention Education
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.