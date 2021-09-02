Effects of climate change hit close to home
In regard to Seth Borenstein’s Associated Press article on climate change and the northwest heat wave, I offer a related perspective much closer to home: the tragic effects of climate change in Indiana we have already seen and will continue to see so long as fossil fuels continue to be burned.
This July, Indiana experienced one of its wettest on record. In turn, these wetter, hotter conditions exacerbate the future risks of increased pests' persistence and diseases and an increased range of weed spread and growth. Additionally, extreme weather events, such as flooding, pose serious threats to Indiana’s crop yields, soil stability and health and public infrastructure.
The impact on agriculture is especially relevant: it contributes an estimated $31.2 billion to Indiana’s economy, making it the eighth largest agricultural exporter in the nation. So, it’s communities like ours, those which rely heavily on their relationship with the environment, that will especially feel the threat of climate change and experience the myriad of consequences. As the Senate prepares their budget reconciliation this summer, there’s no better time than now to voice your opinion to your Representatives to let them know that they need to price carbon. Visit cclusa.org/house.
Daphne Hulse, West Lafayette
