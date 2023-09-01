Electric vehicles, environmental justice
The electrical vehicle revolution represents a change on par with the industrial revolution, the New Deal and the digitalization of everything. The effects will have lasting impacts on our economy and environment. The passing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill is a historic breakthrough in progress toward decarbonized transport. As Indiana embarks on the mission to increase electric vehicle adoption, it is imperative that local and state agencies leading the transition center racial equity in all aspects of the planning process.
Exposure to transportation pollution in Black and other disadvantaged communities in Kokomo is tied to decades of segregation and structural racism in intentional land-use decisions and government policy, which has resulted in low-income communities of color living near busy roads, freeways, ports and other freight corridors filled with tail-pipe emissions at higher rates than wealthier and whiter communities.
Black communities in Kokomo face compounding sources of air pollution, which result in lung and cardiovascular issues. Making EV adoption more affordable and charging infrastructure more widespread is crucial to ensure better outcomes for our public health.The EV revolution has the potential to offer real opportunities to Black and other people of color in policy innovation, small business opportunities, and job creation. By centering the needs of communities of color, decision-makers can ensure that the benefits of the EV transition are racially equitable across communities.
Currently, most of Indiana’s public charging stations are clustered in areas where wealthy, predominantly white, early EV adopters live. To meet our climate, equity and air quality goals, Indiana needs a charging system that is accessible to all. We need to electrify our interstates and install charging where people live, work, and play.
Indiana is currently leveraging $30 million and is gearing for its next allotment from $100 million in federal funding to develop statewide EV charging infrastructure, and the policies and plans that guide this buildout — including those from the Indiana Utilities Regulatory Commission — will shape Hoosiers’ mobility, economic opportunities, and health outcomes across the state for decades to come.
As the Indiana Department of Transportation and the IURC prepare to roll out the funding, policies and procedures that will shape the state’s shift to EVs, the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP is leading a coalition of political, faith and community leaders to advocate for an equitable transition to clean transportation.
The Indiana State Conference of the NAACP has provided a clear six-point plan both to INDOT and the IURC on how to ensure meaningful community engagement and equity in the placement of EVs.
Post online and transparent data that clearly shows metrics and progress of inclusion on the Race Conscious Ethnic Diversity Dashboard.
Exceed the 10% Minority Business Enterprise goals with intentional efforts toward Black-owned businesses.
Racially and ethnically diverse workforce hiring and development, as well as apprenticeship training programs and partnerships.
Place EV charging stations and grid resiliency improvements (including community-owned solar) in Black, racially /ethnically diverse communities and businesses including faith-based institutions, under-resourced schools, and grassroots not for profits as well as adding a race-conscious geo-mapping overlay.
Quantify the projected air pollution to include greenhouse gas reduction based on the geographic placement in Black and racially/ethnically diverse communities.
Create an equity advisory board made up of Black, racially/ethnically diverse organizations to guide the current INDOT working group.
It is time to redress the elevated levels of pollution, chronic disinvestment and lack of access to capital in Black communities and low-income areas affected by discriminatory environmental, housing, infrastructure, and economic policies.
It is time to course-correct persistent injustice by mobilizing substantial new investments in legacy pollution cleanup, pollution-free energy and transportation, and workforce development in communities that need it the most.
Rossie Tolliver, president, Kokomo Branch of the NAACP
