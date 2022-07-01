Equal protection needed for everyone
After 49 years we can rejoice that the Supreme Court corrected their egregious error and overturned the wicked opinion that is Roe V. Wade. The pro-life establishment as well as pro-life politicians can no longer hide behind that wicked ruling.
What happened next should not be celebrated. Two thousand years ago, Jesus Christ was brought before the wicked ruler Pontius Pilot, who, having the power to release Him after finding Him without guilt, chose to ignore that truth and chose to wash his hands of the whole mess and turned Jesus over to the people to decide — a wicked decision!
Fast forward to today, and our Supreme Court acted like Pontius Pilot. After rightly deciding to overturning Roe, they chose to ignore the truth of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which reads, “No State shall deprive any Person of the Right to Life, Liberty or Property without due process of Law.” They washed their hands of the whole mess and turned the matter over to the states and the people to decide — a wicked decision!
So, the truth of the matter is that until all persons, born and unborn, are afforded equal protection under the law, mothers will continue to seek out assassins or conveniently take a chemical in the privacy of their home to slaughter their children with impunity.
Simply stated, until human abortion is treated like any other murder, nothing will change and we don’t need any new laws to protect our citizens from being murdered. We already have sufficient laws to accomplish that. The question that remains is, what will the pro-life establishment and pro-life politicians do, now that Roe is off the table?
They are without excuse! Abolish human abortion; no exceptions, no more regulations, no more excuses! Equal protection under the law for all persons, born and unborn!
Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo
