Exchange student thankful for time in Kokomo
As my time as an exchange student in the United States comes to an end. I want to express my sincere appreciation to everyone who has helped to make my time in America so memorable.
This year has been transformative with incredible experiences I will cherish. I immersed myself in local culture, made lasting memories and forged meaningful friendships.
After reflecting back on my exchange, I realized how much I cherished and valued being in the United States. The warm hospitality of my host family, community representative, teachers and friends overwhelmed me with kindness and generosity. They elevated my exchange experience. The cultural immersion and friendships have been invaluable.
Living in America has broadened my perspective and opened my eyes to new ideas and cultures. The diverse community of Kokomo has taught me the value of inclusivity, acceptance and understanding.
I am incredibly grateful for my host family's generosity, care and support during my exchange year. They made me feel like a part of their family, sharing meals, stories and providing guidance. I will cherish the memories forever. Thank you sincerely for making my time in America truly special.
Christy,ziyue Wu, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.