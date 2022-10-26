Faulkner has a passion for serving community
Frank Faulkner is a candidate for the Howard County council in District 2. Since August, he has served on the council and now is running to be elected this fall. Through the years, Frank has been active in our county as he has served our community in various capacities.
As such, he has been a member of the Zoning Appeals Board, served on the Western School Board for 13 years and has been serving in numerous leadership roles of the Russiaville Lions Club. He is a retired engineer from Delco/Delphi, an Air Force Reserve officer, and an elder of his church. Because of his belief in the U.S. Constitution, he has developed a “Liberty Day Program” for students in the eighth and 11th grades at Western schools. Each student receives a booklet containing the Constitution of the United States.
Frank volunteers at Grissom Air Museum and authors a newsletter for both Grissom and the Russiaville Lions Club. As you can tell, Frank has a passion for learning and serving; and, he is highly qualified to continue serving on the council. Please join me in supporting Frank Faulkner for this vital position on the County Council.
Linda Singer, Kokomo
