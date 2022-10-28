Faulkner is an experienced leader
I have known Frank Faulkner for over 33 years. He is a kind, caring and thoughtful person. His demonstrated commitment to the success of a wide variety of community service organizations and their projects makes him a highly qualified County Council candidate. He is the candidate I definitely support for re-election to the Howard County Council from District 2.
Frank enthusiastically contributes his time and talents to several organizations in order to encourage and promote positive teamwork within those organizations. The combination of his encouragement and the resulting teamwork consistently results in positive quality outcomes for those service groups. Frank frequently uses his experiences as the newsletter editor for the Russiaville Lions Club, the Grissom Community Council and the Grissom Air Museum to publicize the good works and remarkable achievements of these service organizations.
His organizational and problem-solving skills have been developed and refined through various leadership experiences:
• as an elder and deacon of First EPC
• as an Air Force Aircraft Maintenance/Logistics officer,
• as an engineering supervisor and project manager at Delco Electronics/Delphi.
• As a former member of the County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA)
All of these leadership experiences have prepared him well for current service responsibilities with the Howard County Council.
I recommend: “Vote … Faulkner for County Council."
When you vote for Frank, your vote will be for an experienced leader. He will keep serving Howard County with his dedication, experience and “aim high!” commitment to excellence and quite possibly … his good humor.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.