Faulkner the right choice for county
I have known Frank Faulkner for more than 40 years. He is a man who serves Howard County as a public servant on the Howard County Council District 2. He is the type of man who looks for opportunities to use his time, talent and resources to help others and to make a difference in our community. He also makes sure he has time to take care of his family and has been blessed with his wife Peggy, who partners with him and serves alongside him. Together they have been blessed with a beautiful family.
When Frank Faulkner put his name forth as a candidate for Howard County Council District 2, my first thought was, “Frank is the perfect choice.” As a retired officer from the Air Force, Frank brings much experience and knowledge to the Howard County Council that is welcomed and needed. I know he is the right choice for Howard County. I am voting for him and I hope you will too.
Judy Buck, Kokomo
