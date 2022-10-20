Faulkner wants to keep county moving forward
I would like to take this opportunity to endorse Frank Faulkner for the position of Howard County Councilman District 2. Frank was caucused in to the council in August of 2022.
In this short time span, he has become in an invaluable council member. He is very familiar with the community as a whole, and is fiscally conservative. He is never afraid to speak up on behalf of all our citizens. He has a unique understanding of what Howard County is all about.
Before joining the council, he served five years on the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals. He worked 34 years as an engineer at Delco Electronics/Delphi. Over the years, he has made a strong sustained commitment to be available for positive community service.
As most of you are aware, we are counting down the last few days before the Nov. 8 election. Early voting has already begun.
Please vote for Frank Faulkner for Howard County Council District 2. He has a servant’s heart and desires to keep Howard County moving forward and upward!
Martha Lake
Howard County Councilwoman at large/president
Former Howard County auditor and treasurer
