FDA decision on hearing aids
I wanted to quickly share my response to the FDA’s decision regarding the over the counter (OTC) sale of hearing aids.
For context, hearing aids have long been expensive and vastly under-covered by insurance. In that respect, I am glad that there will be more solutions for mild to moderate hearing loss at prices within the means of everyday Americans.
We here at Affordable Hearing of Rochester have been offering more affordable options for almost 4 years now. But I cannot stress enough that you should not just purchase devices and slap them on (yourself or a loved one) without seeking out a hearing care professional.
Hearing is a three-dimensional sense. It’s not just raising the volume. You have a whole spectrum of pitch and auditory decibel performance. A properly fit medical device accounts for all of these variables, and a hearing healthcare professional ensures that your technology is married to your ever changing loss across the spectrum.
Hearing aids break. Hearing aids get gross. Hearing aids scream at you. The type of mold or dome you wear will GREATLY affect the performance of the device. Hearing aids require a great deal of attention — and not all technology is created equal for the way you live your life.
So yes — Over the counter hearing technology will be available — this is a huge step toward addressing a very large issue in America. To make the best decisions for yourselves or loved ones — make sure you are consulting professionals about what the best options will be for you or them as an individual. There’s a lot to unpack with hearing technology — and it’s impact on the brain and daily life is extraordinary.
Chuck Smith, health care provider and owner of Affordable Hearing of Rochester
