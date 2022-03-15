Fear, violence signify bigger problem
The brave defenders of our Second Amendment right must surely be out of champagne by now. Twenty-one states have passed a constitutional carry law. More guns for everybody.
But the mood is not so jubilant among Indiana’s state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers.
The Fraternal Order of Police told them it was a bad idea to eliminate handgun licensing in Indiana. The Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council tried to warn them, the Indiana Association of Chief of Police expressed their own grave concerns and the chief of their own state police even accused them of pandering to special interests. Back the blue, Superintendent Doug Carter asked. Please let our officers save a valuable tool they use every day to keep our communities safe.
I’m sure they wanted to help, those judicious members of the Indiana legislature. They always talk about supporting law enforcement. Thoughts and prayers are gravely offered in most sincere tones anytime a police officers is murdered in the line of duty by gun violence. Sometimes they even show up at the funerals.
Our prudent representatives probably wanted to help, but the 5.5 million members of the National Rifle Association and $50 million they spent on lobbying efforts in 2020 alone suggested otherwise. House Bill 1296 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana.
Buy a gun. Stick it in your pants. The power of life and death is handed over to anybody who can tie their shoes.
The Indiana Senate approved the bill after House members, who have been toying with the idea for six years finally got it passed. The bill now goes to Gov. Holcomb, who has promised “careful thought.” The governor has seven days to sign. After that the bill becomes law automatically.
If he vetoes the legislation he risks annoying the voting NRA and his right to bear arms constituency. On the other hand his veto would mark him as the sole politician who actually supports Indiana law enforcement.
Indiana has the 24th highest rate of gun violence in the U.S. I understand that a lot of people are scared. But the fear and the violence are symptoms of a bigger problem. Until we find the courage to address those root issues we should probably lend our genuine support to the men and women who sacrifice in the interest of our safety, and theirs.
Tom Kelley, Burlington
