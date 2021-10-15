Flowers are not what they used to be
I would like to pose a question: Why is the city paying for those miserable, pathetic hanging flower pots throughout the city?
Before 2018, they were beautifully cascading down like a waterfall. Every pot throughout the city was perfection. It is obvious that whoever is in charge of planting these eyesores has not a clue as to what they are doing. When my friends and I drive through town, we are embarrassed for our city.
I have an idea. Spend the money on bulldozing the ridiculous, annoying, irritating and unnecessary bump outs.
Vivian Floyd,
Kokomo
