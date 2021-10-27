Flying the Nazi flag is un-American
While riding our bikes on the Nickel Plate Trail through Macy, my wife and I were shocked to see the property owners of a farm located at 9380 N. 100 West in Miami County flying a Nazi flag on their property.
They were also flying an American flag. Anyone who thinks that they support Nazi ideals and philosophies, but also thinks they support American ideals and philosophies is incredibly ignorant. Anyone who doesn’t know the atrocities that the Nazis committed or the hate that they represent is also incredibly ignorant.
The Nazis were responsible for the systematic, bureaucratic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million Jewish men, women and children. The Nazis were a part of the Axis Powers that this country helped fight and defeat in World War II.
Over 400,000 Hoosiers served in the military during the war and 13,370 Hoosiers were killed. Many of us have relatives that fought and helped defeat the Nazis in World War II. Nazis were a threat to this country then, they are threat now and they will always be a threat as long as they exist.
To fly the Nazi flag in this country is un-American. It is equivalent to flying an Isis flag or an Al Qaida flag and there should be consequences for anyone who chooses to do so. The consequences should not come from government, but from fellow American citizens.
Anyone who supports Nazis in this country should be publicly shamed and shunned. We should refuse to do business with them, we should refuse to employ them, we should refuse to associate with them. If they act on any of their beliefs and violate any laws, then the consequences of their actions should come from our government. Until then, it is up to the people to let them know that they are not welcome in this country.
Mike Williams, Kokomo
