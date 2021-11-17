Follow the examples of Founding Fathers
Seems like we should all have some knowledge of the past. For as long as people have made choices, which, according to the Bible is forever, we have leaned toward making bad ones. As rational, thinking creatures, we have a selfish tendency to put our own interests above those of our neighbor. History shows us that we paid a price for it — over and over again.
A recent letter appearing in this column suggested that our Founding Fathers — and he specifically mentions Thomas Jefferson — wrote their Declaration of Independence absent any “religious beliefs of the religious right-wing of America.”
Let’s consider Jefferson. He believed the government must be founded upon the respect of the individual. So he considered the source of our rights and liberties. Where do they come from?
Where does my right to submit this letter to the Kokomo Tribune come from? Or the right of assembly? Or any other right we have? From the will of the majority? From the will of, as the aforementioned writer suggested, “our enlightenment-based republic”?
Do rights and liberties come from the federal government? I hope not. If they came from the federal government, the federal government could take them away.
It was Jefferson who wrote in the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence that it is a self-evident principle that the Creator — the Creator — has endowed man with certain inalienable rights (they cannot be taken away) among which are the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That is our democracy.
When human beings depend on their own enlightenment and selfish will to guide them in making laws instead of conforming to the order of nature, given by the Creator, human dignity suffers.
Saint John Paul II expressed the danger of the rejection of God: “When the sense of God is lost there is also a tendency to lose the sense of man, of his dignity, of his life.”
Let us remember that the Founding Fathers were men who believed in both a Creator and the human ability to reason. May we follow their example today, and work to form a government which will make laws in keeping with God-given human dignity.
Tom Kelley
Burlington
