Founders’ lessons are forgotten
These past elections have really been amazing. We have Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who ran an ad that said a god (probably the Christian one he means) “made a fighter,” meaning him.
I am always intrigued at politicians who said that a god chose them to run for office, though it seems at least half of them end up losing. So the question is, does a god tell candidates to run just so this god can laugh when they lose or maybe there was no god ever telling a candidate to run and the candidates were either delusional or lying?
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt (who also won his re-election campaign) stated he claimed “every square inch” of Oklahoma for Jesus. Really, when does a governor have that power? Can the next governor reverse that declaration? Also does this claim of all of Oklahoma include all Jewish synagogues, Islamic Mosques and Hindu temples? What about the houses of atheists? Does that make a state an official religious theocracy?
Indiana Gov. Holcomb isn’t trying to make Indiana a theocracy or saying a god chose him for office but he still signed a bill that would weaken the ability to curb a pandemic by the usage of temporary restricting attendance at churches, as done with other buildings. Unfortunately churches were hotbeds for the spread of COVID during the pandemic. There seems way too many politicians who want to make America a form of theocracy. You would think politicians would have learned the lessons of the problems when religion and the government or state were entangled in Europe during the Middle Ages.
The founders of the United States were very aware of these problems and wrote a secular Constitution based on enlightenment principles that ensured that the government, nor religion, was ever beholden to the other. Too bad these lessons are being forgotten in a rush to make the U.S. the Christian version of Iran.
Jerome McCollom, Kokomo
