Give the gift of reading for Christmas
Hello, my name is Alexandra Ebert. I am a 15-year-old freshman. I'm writing to you today for a merit badge I'm earning through Scouts BSA.
I think that on Christmas it should be a custom for people to give each other fiction books, then stay up the whole night reading them. The reason why is that books are a way for people to get out of their own world and not have to be worried about earthly problems.
According to a 2015 article by Billington, "Studies have shown that those who read for pleasure have higher levels of self-esteem and a greater ability to cope with difficult situations. Reading for pleasure was also associated with better sleeping patterns."
Reading books is also educational because, even though the topic may not be factual, a person is still reading new words and learning the contextual definition of them, thus increasing their vocabulary. Increasing vocabulary is also be a great way to enhance communication skills, which could also reduce stress.
Thank you so much for your time,
Alexandra Ebert
