God help America
I am tired of hearing about Jan. 6 when Democratic cities were looted and burning. What happened at the Capitol pales in comparison to the riots, the attacking of police officers and the killing and injuring of police officers.
This country is being attacked by Biden and progressive liberals, which are Marxists and Socialists. The biggest threat to our freedom in this country can be summed up in two words: progressive Democrats.
They hate America and they hate our Jewish allies. They want God removed from our country and they want our freedoms gone. Their propaganda in the national news media and in our schools reminds me of the Soviet Union when I was growing up.
Look what Biden has destroyed since he took office: independent oil, our southern borders, our economy, made us a laughing stock throughout the world, left Americans behind in Afghanistan, gave the terrorists billions of dollars worth of arms, caused inflation and wants to spend trillions more, wants the IRS to check your bank accounts on anything $600 or above, destroyed the work force by giving money so people do not have to work (socialism.) And you ain't seen nothing yet! So I don't want to hear complaints against Trump. Our soldiers died to keep us free and now that is threatened. God help America.
Garrett W. Floyd
Kokomo
