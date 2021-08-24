Gospel concert was a huge success
There were 206 people blessed by the recent gospel concert benefitting Samaritan Caregivers, sponsored by Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory and the Young at Heart Senior Ministry of Kokomo Nazarene.
Special thanks to Matt Gerhard and friends: Kenny Beasley, Sally Duke, Lisa Owens, Bill Martin & Pastor Sarah Chamberlain, with the Kokomo Naz Celebration Choir.
From the offering, $2,761 was received with an additional $1,500 as a direct result of the concert!
We are grateful for generous gifts of time, talent and treasure to give help and hope to seniors!
Jamey Henderson, executive director, Samaritan Caregivers
