Government needs to stay within its bounds
This letter is in response to an article titled “Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay.”
The Biden administration and the Democrats want to “forgive” up to $10,000 in federal student loans. The plain English of what that means is, he wants to take taxpayer money — money that was taken from us — and give it to somebody else. The fact that he is “forgiving“ the loan is irrelevant. The money came from us. To make it even more plain, they want to reach into your pocket, take money out of your wallet and give it to some other person.
I can empathize with people who have been crushed by student loan debt. However, it is not right to take money from me or you to pay their debts. I have debts of my own.
I also find it interesting that Biden faced pressure from liberals to give even more money than the $10,000. The “moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness” are absolutely correct.
In my opinion, this is nothing more than a trick to buy votes. The timing seems interesting. It’s pretty hard to beat Santa Claus in an election. Even in the article, they admitted as such. The article said the proposal was meant to “shore up support among younger voters.”
Another thing I would like to point out is, in my opinion, it is unconstitutional. There is nothing in the constitution that gives the federal government the ability to have anything to do with education. Nothing gives it the power to become a loan office. The federal government needs to stay within its constitutional bounds.
Joe Shoemaker
Kokomo
