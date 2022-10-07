Government now makes decisions for women
After the overturning of abortion rights that women had protected under Roe, we have seen a wave of anti-abortion laws that do such things as ban abortions if it is "only" 49% likely that a woman might die from an abortion, such as in Idaho.
We have seen politicians mulling laws that would try women for murder if they have an abortion. We have seen politicians considering not only bans on abortions but bans on different forms of contraceptives. While there are some exceptions under the Indiana law for rape, incest or the life of the mother, it though bans clinics from offering abortions, which in practice makes abortion completely illegal in parts of Indiana.
If the only hospital near you is a Catholic hospital then you are out of luck if you were raped or even in some cases where the abortion threatens the life of a mother.
Did Indiana legislators consider that fact? I doubt it or they didn't really care. The fact is that nowhere else do we require a person to use their body to help another person. Nobody is forced to give blood or donate an organ (good things to do but it's your choice) but now women are going to be required by the government to use their bodies in support of others.
Even if they did not consent to sex and were raped, then this choice is effectively taken away form them by the banning of clinics in their area which might offer abortions and in which abortions are banned by hospitals near them. One doesn't have to like abortions to realize the problem of forced birth, which this is, by the government. It's the ultimate control by the government over women. And in the process, women will die by being denied abortions that would have saved their lives, by "back alley" abortions and because a certain percentage of women die as a result of childbirth.
Before women had the choice if they wanted to take that risk, now the government has decided for them.
Jerome Mccollom, Kokomo
