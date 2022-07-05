Government’s function is to protect life
I thank God for answered prayer. The Supreme Court recently ruled that abortion was not a Constitutional right. SCOTUS’ verdict to overturn Roe v. Wade means that there will be millions of little girls and little boys who have the opportunity to live.
The Democrats are shamefully using this verdict to stir up trouble and to politically fundraise. Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and the other like-minded liberals are lying when they claim it is a constitutional right for a women to abort her baby.
Each state will now have the right to determine abortion in their state. Since the SCOTUS leaked opinion, the left have remained silent as dozens of churches and right-to-life crisis centers have been vandalized and firebombed. President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland have illegally allowed protesters to march in front of Supreme Court justices’ homes.
This clearly was a direct act to intimidate justices by the radical left. A man traveled from California to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and President Biden doesn’t condemn it.
The left untruthfully say this is about a woman’s reproductive rights. The truth is this is about the lives of precious, innocent children.
Our federal government’s main function is to protect life, not destroy it.
The Declaration of Independence declared, “That all men were created equal, that they were endowed by their Creator with certain rights, that among them these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Over 62 million babies have been killed in America all in the name of choice. Pro-abortionist are responsible for all these precious babies lost. Decades from now, history will show that abortion was wrong.
Michael Hart, Kokomo
