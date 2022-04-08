Great harm being done to our nation
It is so sad that John Krull is director of the journalism program at Franklin College. With this deeply dishonest journalist in charge, we can expect brain-washed Franklin College-trained students to follow the example of biased reporting prevalent in today’s mainstream media. Suppression of news and skewed reporting is the rule rather than the exception for many contemporary “reporters.” The rule against opinion in a news story has long been discarded by those of Krull’s ilk.
He is grieved over the damage being done to the U.S. Supreme Court and to “the judicial branch’s reputation for non-partisan administration of justice … ” I agree. However, we disagree on the cause. He insists this is caused by the conservative voices in our country. How convenient that his memory is selective.
How could Krull forget what Democrats did to nominee Robert Bork in 1987 when they gleefully blocked the confirmation of this imminently qualified candidate? They then coined a new verb as they crowed about “borking” ensuing nominees. This began the Democrat strategy of a “scorched earth” policy in attempting defeat of nominees with philosophies with which they disagree.
How could Krull forget the brutal attacks on Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh during their “hearings.” They could more accurately be described as public floggings. The qualifications of these men couldn’t be undermined, so the brave, upright Democrats drummed up unsubstantiated sexual misconduct accusations against them. They brought in “witnesses” whose testimony was not backed up by facts.
How could Krull forget the filibuster the Democrats instituted against Justice Gorsuch, even though they had no legitimate grounds to oppose his confirmation. Gorsuch garnered only three Democratic votes for confirmation. Those three Democrats represented deeply conservative states and faced tough re-election battles.
How could Krull forget Amy Comey Barrett. Not one Democrat voted to confirm this outstanding woman. This is how Democrats proceed when considering Conservative nominees.
In contrast, hearings on Democratic nominations have been confined to examining judicial rulings and philosophies by Republicans. No Democratic nominee has been subjected to the vicious character assassinations that have become the norm for many Republicans nominees.
Yes, I agree when Krull laments that those who damage the judicial branch’s reputation for non-partisan administration of justice do great harm to our nation.
Loretta Holihan, Kokomo
