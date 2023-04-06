Your opinion

Follower of Christ, Husband, Father, Director of Preserve Marriage Ministries; this is what I have learned of Greg Davis. Greg Davis, a retired policeman, joined the Kokomo City Council by a Republican Caucus vote, when Cindy Sanders had a Stroke and could not continue her duties.

I recommended Greg then and now to the voters of the 5th District.

Greg is and continues to be a Leader that understands the power of listening before action. Although his experience as a policeman sometimes moves him to action quickly, his faith and understanding of people grounds him with wisdom.

Greg is and continues to be a valuable member of the Kokomo City Council and has grown to understand the role of the Council and the Breadth and Scope of City Government.

I am very happy to be working with Greg Davis and fully support his efforts to continue his representation of the 5th District.

Tom Miklik

LTC (ret) INARNG

6th District Kokomo City Council

Former School Board Member 8 Years

City Council Member 12 Years

Graduate Command and General Staff Course

Master’s in Business Administration

