Greg Davis is a proven leader
I have known Greg Davis for over 35 years. We worked together in law enforcement, worshiped together and became very good friends.
I met Greg while attending a Fellowship of Christian Police Officers meeting in 1985 after moving to this area as a young trooper. Greg served on the Kokomo Police Department for 32 years, retiring in 2011. During that time, he served in numerous leadership roles: captain over training, criminal investigations and professional standards; promoted to major to oversee all police operations.
He is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville.
For several years, Greg served as chief of security at the Kokomo GM Plant.
He is a certified driving instructor, training several hundred new drivers to be safe occupants on our roadways.
In 2015, Greg accepted the executive director position for Preserve Marriage Ministry. Greg’s heart is for the restoration and strengthening of marriages and the family unit.
In August 2021, Greg was appointed to the Kokomo City Council Fifth District to finish the term of Cindy Sanders. He has been appointed to serve as vice president of the City Council for 2022-23.
Greg is a proven leader and a proven public servant. He is dedicated, loyal, honest, fair and fiscally responsible.
On May 2, please vote Greg Davis for Kokomo City Council 5th District.
Mike Tarrh
Indiana State Police, retired
Tipton County Sheriff Department, former chief deputy
