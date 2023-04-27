Greg Davis is all in
Thirty-eight years of pastoring in the Kokomo Community has given me the opportunity to connect with multiple thousands of people during that time. Pastoring gave me a front-row seat to watch how people make decisions, live their lives and respond to needs beyond their own.
One of those bright stars in what I count as a star-studded night of friendships is Greg Davis. Greg does nothing passively. If he’s in, he’s all in. Greg has been all in for his family — I’ve watched first-hand his love for his wife and his sons. Greg was all in during his law enforcement career, working at a level beyond the call of duty. Greg was all in as a part of our church, supporting me personally and his church family, playing a major role in the development of our church security team that is second to none. And Greg is all in as the director of Preserve Marriage Ministries, leading a team impacting marriages throughout north central Indiana.
I know Greg Davis. He has been all in for the city of Kokomo for as long as I’ve known him. He has been all in as a city councilman during his current tenure serving the 5th District. He is the kind of person you want to lead and protect you with the authority that is yours to grant. You want his passion. It is without reservation I personally support Greg Davis in his pursuit of serving this great city of Kokomo and ask you to join me in doing it.
Jeff Harlow,
president, ACT3 Ministry
