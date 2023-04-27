Greg Davis will do the right thing
I have lived and worked in Kokomo all of my life. It has given me the opportunity to see the people who genuinely care about our community. The people who have the foresight and drive to see things through.
I have been fortunate to call Greg Davis a co-worker, mentor, friend and a brother in Christ. I’ve known Greg long enough to know he will do the right thing, in the right way, for the right reasons and at the right time: His career as a police officer and his time working with young married couples in our community; he believes in family; he believes in securing a better future for our children. He has always had a willingness and calling to help people and our community. We as a community are fortunate to have Greg Davis on our City Council now and hopefully for years to come.
There have been a lot of great improvements in our city over the last couple years. Greg Davis has been a big part in making those improvements a reality. Greg believes that every facet of city government is equally important, not just one specific entity. Leaders like Greg are hard to find in this day and time. I encourage you to vote for Greg Davis this coming election cycle. We can’t afford to take any steps back.
I love our community and like most everyone else want to see it thrive! There is no better man then Greg Davis to sit on our City Council and be in a position of influence for the better.
Zachary Rudolph
Kokomo
