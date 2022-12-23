'Harry and Megan' doc was necessary
How American writers have responded to the first three episodes of the Netflix docu-series "Harry and Megan" ranges from murky and confused to ignorant and almost malicious.
This is not a story of a couple of entitled celebrity youngsters trying to aggrandize themselves by taking advantage of the freedoms we offer here. They straddle two empires now and seem to be aware of the weight of responsibility they bear.
Brits are fully aware of their own history as an imperial and colonial power, and elements of their aristocratic class revel in it to this day. Americans, in contrast, have never even heard the word “conquest” uttered in their classrooms or press. But that is exactly what we imposed upon Mexican, Spanish, Japanese, and German civilizations, and a score of other smaller territories over the past 175 years. When we defeated nations in war, we left behind occupying military bases to help enforce our economic interests and our American way of religious life, just as Alexander the Great did in the territories he conquered for Greece, Caesar did in the Roman world, and Britain did beginning with Elizabeth I.
Our current battles against racism, sexism, militarism, civic ignorance, economic elitism and Trumpism are rooted in our abdication of democracy and an onrushing autocracy. Megan and Harry seem to understand this titanic clash better than our own university professors, politicians, business leaders, media editorialists and religious institutions do. Either that, or they just care more about democracy than those supposedly enlightened institutions do. We need to pay attention.
Harry’s knowledge of his mother’s murderous engagement with the imperial monarchy, his own experiences in the military and “the firm,” coupled with his own sensitive heart all have landed him in a uniquely enlightened position. Megan’s experience coming from a mixed racial background, coupled with an upbringing by separated but still dutiful parents, a platform given her by her acting career, and her own activist heart made her into an individual force as well. The two together are almost too much for a supercilious and backsliding American public and our violent envy is beginning to show.
The fact that the American media cannot even approach understanding of the importance of their story proves the need for the project they have embarked upon, to inform and educate the backward people of two nations.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
