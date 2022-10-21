Haworth an asset to the community
I'm writing this letter of reference regarding Donnie Haworth. I've known Donnie for most of his life. I consider him a dear friend and a wonderful asset to our community.
First and foremost, I know Donnie as a man of integrity, both in life and in business matters. Donnie and his family have had a reputable bakery business in Kokomo all my life. Donnie has always been a bright, generous and caring individual. I would see him to be an asset to any community and business. I know Donnie loves to help and serve people. He is a very kind and conscientious person. Donnie is a proven leader that has always put family and community interests first.
Donnie is a man of strong faith, and family oriented. He comes from a very loving and good family. He believes in the sanctity of family and relationship building. In today's world, we need men like Donnie in leadership for our community. I believe Donnie is the kind of man that has and will continue to make a difference in our community. I would highly recommend Donnie Haworth for a community leadership position.
Chuck McCoskey, Retired probation officer, Howard County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.