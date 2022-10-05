Haworth well-informed, focused on betterment of Kokomo
I am writing this letter of reference regarding Mr. Donnie Haworth. He operates his local business several blocks from my home, and my family has frequented his business for decades.
If Donnie is working at the time when we go to buy donuts, he always greets us by name in a friendly manner with a tone conveying genuine interest for our well-being and appreciation for our patronage. For the past several years, I have been taking our dog for daily walks in the neighborhood, and we always stop at the donut shop to visit Donnie. He has even taken the time to form a bond and friendship with our family pet. He calls her by name and spoils her with a donut. In short, Donnie is a kind and compassionate person who genuinely cares about people. We frequently visit and talk about our families and things that are happening in Kokomo and the surrounding area. He impresses me as well-informed and concerned for the welfare and betterment of Kokomo.
Donnie is the kind of man who is genuinely committed to making Kokomo a better place. Over the past few years, national and state politics have become even more negative and divisive. The attitude seems to be party over people. That is not my belief. I believe in voting for people of character who have the best interests of the community at heart. Donnie Haworth impresses me as that type of person. His interest in a leadership role is to help and serve others, not his own self-interest.
My conversations with Donnie have convinced me that he would be a valuable asset in serving the community at large. I find him to be genuine, trustworthy and a man of integrity. He possesses the character and competence to successfully work with others and to fairly represent the people of this community. I highly recommend Mr. Donnie Haworth for a leadership position in this community without reservation.
Suzan J. Wesche, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.