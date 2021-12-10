Health benefits of quitting smoking can begin right away
Diabetes is one of the leading causes of death in Indiana, and the 2014 Surgeon General Report on smoking found that cigarette smoking is a cause of type 2 diabetes, also known as adult-onset diabetes. Smoking increases the risk for diabetes by up to 40% and the risk increases the more cigarettes a person smokes.
Smoking is also detrimental to people who are already diabetic. A person with diabetes who smokes is more likely to have trouble regulating insulin and controlling the disease than nonsmokers with diabetes. Smokers who have diabetes are also more likely to have serious health problems, including heart and kidney disease, poor blood flow, eye disease, and nerve damage.
The health benefits of quitting smoking can begin right away in diabetics. In just eight weeks after quitting, studies have shown that insulin can start to become more effective at lowering blood sugar levels.
During this holiday season, Howard County Breathe Easy has many resources to support our citizens impacted by this disease. We want to raise awareness for the risk factors, such as smoking, that can lead to diabetes. Those who want to quit smoking can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit QuitNowIndiana.com.
Jennifer Ogle
Howard County Tobacco Free Coordinator
