Help make county free of cigarette butt litter
April 22 is Earth Day and much of the world will use that day to focus on global climate change. In Howard County, let’s expand that focus.
While others are looking up, let’s also look down at our feet — at our streets, parks and sidewalks. Cigarette butts are the most commonly discarded piece of waste worldwide, and they’re not biodegradable. It is estimated that 1.69 billion pounds of cigarette butts become toxic trash every year, creating an enormous environmental, health and economic burden.
A recent study showed that cigarette waste easily meets standardized tests for city and state agencies to label a substance as toxic waste. This hazardous material can persist in the environment for 5 to 10 years and is often ingested by aquatic creatures, wildlife and pets, not to mention small children, who can suffer serious health problems as a result.
Howard County’s youth empowerment group VOICE and Breathe Easy Howard County are inviting everyone in the community to join us in collecting discarded cigarette butts. This will take place at Highland Park at the Big Ben display at 9 a.m. April 16. Gloves and collection bags will be provided for everyone.
The environmental impact of tobacco products is another reason to continue comprehensive tobacco prevention and control efforts. Let’s work to help Howard County be free of cigarette butt litter.
If you smoke, you can make the decision to do the right thing for yourself, your family and the environment. Free help is available through 1.800.QUIT.NOW or QuitNowIndiana.com. Howard County Tobacco Free is here for your support. Find us on Facebook @BreathEasyHoCo Instagram @HCYCHOCO
Savanah Harrell & Alex Watkins
Co-Presidents VOICE & Howard County Youth Council Substance Abuse
