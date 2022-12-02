Help preserve Nickel Plate Trail
The Nickel Plate Trail is the largest and most used recreational property in the area and the second longest trail in the state. There are many local users and it has also become a destination for folks from places such as Indy who are wanting a less crowded rural experience. The trail is basically an over 40-mile narrow park. Maintenance is done by a group of dedicated volunteers and a modest budget of $25,000 per year from donations. Funds are used on spraying, wood for bridge and sign repair, equipment, tar crack filling, fuel, etc.
The state has been generous in providing dedicated funds for new trail construction but provides no funding for maintenance. As a result, our aging trail has serious pavement and rotting bridge board issues that we do not have funds to repair. We have even considered replacing some of the damaged areas with compacted gravel.
We are hoping someday that we can acquire local funding like other trails in the state, or perhaps the state will eventually provide maintenance funds.
What can you do to help preserve our trail? Contact your local and state representatives and ask them about trail maintenance funding. Consider a donation. If all users gave a small amount, it would allow us to better preserve the trail until funding is acquired. Donations can be made at Nickelplate.org.
Sometimes we think about how we could have a nicer community if we attracted a large employer. It may be the other way around. If we have a community with good quality of life and recreation we would have a much better chance at luring businesses to our community.
Jeff Kassebaum
Nickel Plate volunteer
