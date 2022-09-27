History of Helms one-room school
From the memoirs of former Greentown area resident Rhea Maple comes a description of the Helms one-room school that used to stand at the northwest corner of Indiana 19 and 100 South.
Her family lived just east of the school, and “whenever we had rains, or in the springtime during the spring thaws, the only way we could get to school without getting muddy was to walk on the rail fences.”
Inside, on each side of the doors, was a little platform for the teacher’s desk. On it was a pail of water and a dipper, often made out of a gourd. In each corner beside the doors was a small room with shelves for the lunch pails and coats. Rows of desks lined each side of a wide aisle, and a large wood-burning cast iron box stove was in the middle. Parents provided wood for the stove, stacked and corded out in the yard. Water was kept heated on top of the stove to thaw out the outside well’s hand pump that sometimes froze over in winter.
There was a blackboard on the rear wall, the wood floor was kept oiled to keep the dust in check, and for writing the desks had a small ink well with a hinged cover. “The township provided a large Webster dictionary,” maps, chalk, erasers and ink. Parents provided everything else. Two small outhouses, one for boys and one for girls, stood in the yard. Sometimes they were snow-covered inside and out. All of the grades were together and students had to study, while other classes had recital time. There was much memorization and homework. School was in session from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a 15-minute morning and afternoon recess; lunch and play time was from noon to 1 p.m. School lasted for six months every year to complete state requirements. There was no playground equipment, so they played a game where students from all grades lined up along each side of the building. They would throw a homemade ball over the roof and announce it was coming. This game was called Handee Over and students would try to catch the ball before it hit the ground.
At the end of her eighth year, Rhea had to take a test and pass it in order to go on to high school, which she did. Rhea Shenk married Guy Maple and their children were Winifred “Betty” Lamb and George Maple. Rhea Maple died in 1988.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
