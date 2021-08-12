Hit 'em where they ain't
Famous quote: "Hit 'em where they ain't" is what William H. "Wee Willie" Keeler used to say when he was asked what made him a great hitter.
A turn of the last century baseball player, he stood only 5'4" and weighed 140 pounds, but did he hit 'em! Eight straight seasons of 200 or more hits, and an astronomical .424 batting average in 1897. Hard to strike out, in 1899 only twice in 570 at bats, and 136 times in 8591 career at bats, he choked up on the bat and sprayed hits everywhere, including in 44 straight games in 1897, a record that lasted until Joe DiMaggio surpassed it in 1941.
In a 19-year career, he batted .341 with 2.932 hits, scored 1,719 runs, stole 495 bases and dropped 366 sacrifice hits. Power wasn't his thing, he hit 33 career home runs, but 30 were inside the park; only three left it.
"Hit 'em where they ain't" is what "Wee Willie" used to tell everybody. He died on Jan. 1, 1923, at age 50, but he's still telling 'em today; those words are on his National Baseball Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown, New York.
Jeff Hatton,
Greentown
