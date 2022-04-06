HIV testing is important for all
Knowing your HIV status is key to keeping yourself and others safe. In November 2014, Hoosiers were affected by an HIV outbreak in Scott County in southern Indiana. Initially, 288 cases were reported; by 2015, the case count had risen to 215. Since HIV antibodies can take up to 3-6 months to appear in an infected individual’s blood, cases couldn’t be identified immediately. Without proper identification and treatment, infected individuals could pass their infection on to others without even realizing it.
An outbreak similar to the one Scott County endured could occur anywhere. For this reason, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends HIV testing for everyone 18 to 64 years old as part of a regular physical exam and for others who are at high risk of acquiring HIV infection. High risk behaviors include unprotected sexual activity or sharing needles, syringes, or injection drug paraphernalia. The CDC estimates of the approximately 1.2 million people in the United States living with HIV, 1 in 8 do not know they are infected.
The Howard County Health Department encourages everyone to talk with their health care provider concerning personal risk behaviors and subsequent testing options. HIV testing is important for two reasons. First, if testing results are negative, a person can continue to take steps to reduce their chances of getting HIV infection. Second, if a person receives a positive HIV test result, there are many ways to decrease HIV’s negative health effects. HIV infection can be a manageable chronic disease with adherence to a prescribed medication regimen such as antiretroviral therapy. ART involves medications to treat HIV infection; currently, there are more than two dozen drug options.
ART should be begun immediately after a confirmatory diagnosis in order to slow the spread of the infection and to reduce the risk of spreading HIV to other people, especially loved ones. Healthy lifestyle choices also make a substantial impact in improving quality of life: exercise, eat nutritious foods, stop smoking and receive appropriate immunizations.
What does a test for HIV involve? Usually, a rapid antibody test is performed first. This is a simple, accurate, and versatile test and collected either through a blood sample or an oral swab. Results are known within 30 minutes. A positive rapid antibody test requires a second confirmatory blood test. Community clinics, local health departments, and private health care providers can assist a person seeking HIV Counseling and Testing services.
HCHD provides free HIV Counseling and Testing on Mondays (except holidays) from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. In accordance with Indiana law, HCHD provides HIV Counseling Testing and Referral Services for individuals ages 13 and up. Additional HIV testing sites are listed on the Indiana Department of Health website. Testing days, times, and fees vary per site. Indiana provides free Care Coordination for HIV positive individuals seeking assistance with medical and social services and housing. If you have additional questions, contact HCHD at 456-2408, option 1 for Nursing.
