Holcomb needs to protect Hoosier pensions
Between Indiana’s coal, firearm and agriculture industries, tens of thousands of jobs are created, bringing in more than $36 billion annually. Today, Gov. Holcomb has the opportunity to protect these critical industries from discriminatory practices and strengthen the pensions of countless Indiana families by signing HB 1008 into law.
Throughout our nation, there is a growing movement for pension fund managers to consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings when determining a company’s suitability for pension investments. Not only are ESG frameworks arbitrarily applied and discriminatory against critical Indiana industries such as coal, agriculture and gun manufacturers, but they hurt pensioners by overlooking some of the most profitable investment opportunities in the name of woke ideology.
HB 1008 protects Indiana families by requiring state pension fund managers to consider only financial factors when making investment decisions. As a free-market conservative, it is important to note that this law only applies to the state's pension funds and not private financial investors who should always remain free to invest as they wish without interference from the government.
HB 1008 is on its way to Gov. Holcomb’s desk, and it is important that he sign it into law. We should not sacrifice the pensions of hardworking public servant Hoosiers to the false idol of "ESG" ratings. HB 1008 is a critical step toward ensuring Indiana’s public retirement fund focuses on maximum financial returns and resisting the growing pressures of Cancel Culture.
Cory Sprunger, attorney and Adams County councilman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.