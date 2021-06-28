Honoring our brothers in arms
Sept. 17, 2007: Today I had an experience that I will not soon forget.
The day started out to be a typical Monday, a little bit chilly and overcast. I was inside working on aircraft forms when a call came over the maintenance radio telling us that there would be a quiet time between 09:15 and 09:45, because a civilian aircraft was bringing home a fallen soldier.
Shortly after 09:00 a group of crew chiefs and maintenance people started gathering outside the hanger to watch the proceedings. I was surprised to see all the vehicles out there, including the hearse, numerous police cars, civilian cars and the Patriot Guard with their motorcycles.
After a few minutes, several of us went over to talk to the Patriot Guard. One of them was a friend who retired several years ago. We shook their hands and thanked them for what they were doing.
When we saw the aircraft land, we all lined up along the ramp and stood at ease until we were asked to stand behind the family. There was probably 60 to 80 of us, including Indiana State Police troopers, Patriot Riders and base personnel.
I did not know the family, but I could see the pain in their faces.
We all stood at attention and saluted the aircraft as it taxied in. The engines shut down, and a few minutes later, the cargo door opened, and the commander and honor guard marched up to stand beside the aircraft. It took a few minutes to get everything ready. First, the escort stepped out, then a flag-draped casket came into view and was gently lowered from the aircraft. It was then picked up by the honor guard and carried to the hearse.
One of the most poignant moments was when the commander brought the personal effects of the soldier from the aircraft. They consisted of a plastic bag and the soldier’s rucksack with his combat boots hanging from it. These were placed in the hearse with the casket.
We were dismissed, yet we all stood by to watch the caravan leave for the soldier’s hometown. There were other base personnel lining the street and saluting as the group drove past.
This whole event was sobering. Most of the base personnel who were supporting this are in the Air Force Reserves, not active duty by any means, but we are brothers in arms.
— Kevin Pitzer, Galveston
