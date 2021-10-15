Honus Wagner was an efficient player
There was more to turn-of-the-last century all-time Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Johannes Peter "Honus" Wagner, than just his million-dollar 1909 American Tobacco Co. baseball card.
The hands of "The Flying Dutchman" were said to be among the largest and surest in baseball. So efficient were they that once he was moving into position to field a grounder, when a rabbit happened along at the same time as the baseball. Wagner scooped up both the ball and the rabbit, and fired the whole shebang to first base. And the baserunner?
He, of course, was out by a hare.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
