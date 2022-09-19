Thanks to thos who helped with tourney
I am writing this letter to the editor for the INHPA (Indiana Horseshoe Pitchers Association) who just held a Memorial Tournament and three weeks later the State Horseshoe Tournament at Highland Park. The Memorial Tournament was held to honor the local horseshoe pitchers who are no longer with us in person, but are with us in spirit.
The state tournament was a two-day event to determine the best pitchers in the state and provide a transition to the world tournament next year. We owe our thanks to Mayor Tyler Moore, who threw the first shoe to start the tournament.
We also want to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors for their generous contributions and time, which made the tournaments possible. We especially want to thank the Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau for their help in getting the state tournament located here.
In addition, we are so blessed to have a Park Department who provided the necessary labor and supplies to make the pitching areas conform to the tournament requirements.
The horseshoe pitchers and families from out of town had nothing but wonderful comments about our city, park, motels and restaurants. We should all be very thankful we live in a wonderful, generous community like the city of Kokomo.
Daniel Dunn, Kokomo
