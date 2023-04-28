Hospice volunteers are a treasure
April was National Volunteer Month and I invite others to join me in thanking the many caring individuals in our community who are committed to volunteering. You improve the lives of countless others with your contributions of time and talents.
I am particularly thankful for our hospice volunteers, who are trained extensions of our care teams, bringing comfort and joy to individuals receiving end-of-life care. Volunteers play an important part in hospice patient care, but in-person hospice volunteer activities were suspended at the onset of the pandemic to limit spread of COVID-19 and keep both patients and volunteers safe. Not surprisingly, the number of volunteers plunged.
Now, with the end of the official public health emergency near, we hope to see people once again willing to step forward to support patients and families with activities like running errands, reading to patients or making friendly visits to provide companionship and give family members respite. All volunteers receive training and they decide how much time they want to give, from a few hours a month to several hours a week.
Patients and families often tell us that hospice volunteers are a treasure, and we’re looking for compassionate individuals to help brighten their lives. You will find your efforts are greatly needed and wholeheartedly appreciated. To learn more about this rewarding role, please call our office at 765-754-4432
Shaun DuFault
volunteer coordinator, Compassus
Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.