Workers at oncology division deserve praise
This is a shout-out of cheers to all the wonderful ladies who work at the radiation oncology division at St. Joseph/ St. Vincent/ Ascension medical on West Sycamore Street in Kokomo.
They are unquestionably the most good-hearted, kindest, loving, sweetest and warmest group of ladies I have ever had the pleasure of meeting!
From those at the desk (when you walk in door No. 3, to check-in through the radiation treatment, where they use their own telephones to make sure I have the music on that I want to hear during treatment.
These wonderful women surely deserve accolades and praise. They even pat you on the back coming and going to make you feel comfortable. They are simply astonishing, outstanding and wonderful.
God, Lord Christ Jesus, bless them and theirs all!
Brian K. Ashba, Kokomo
