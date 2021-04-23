Hospitals are not all created equal
If you are reading this editorial to see who is complaining about what hospital — surprise! This is to share the marvelous care I have, and am, receiving in Community Howard Regional Hospital.
Allow me to provide a brief background. I have a lot of health issues, including diabetes, gastroparesis, fibermyalgia, neuropathy and I am blind. Needless to say, I have been in and out of hospitals and I can tell you that they are NOT all the same.
This visit to Community Hospital is because my kidneys have failed. That is the bad news, but the good news is that the people at this hospital, particularly on the third floor, are amazing caregivers.
They are attentive and competent, but, more than that, they actually and genuinely care! So much of our well-being depends on our outlook, and while I cannot see them visually, I can "see" the hearts of these wonderful people as they encourage and care for me!
Please allow me to say thank you to a few of them, and please forgive me if I leave someone out because, if it takes a village to raise a child, imagine what it takes to care for a physically challenged woman whose memory may not be the best!
So thank you, Community care team charge nurses Stephanie and Lyndsay; nurses Kayt and Heather; techs LeeAnn, Jennifer and Andie; to those who fed me, Angel, Faith and Alicia; to Tammy and Sue, who kept everything clean and tidy — so important; to my transport "driver" Ladarius; and to Chaplain Paul and my therapists, Kirk, Charlotte, Mike and Jody. Prayers and hugs all around! You rock!
From a grateful,
Christi McDowell-Bowland, Kokomo
