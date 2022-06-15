How concerned is Rokita?
A few weeks ago, after trumpeting his intentions on Fox News, Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against Black Lives Matter to allegedly investigate the organization’s use of donations.
In a statement defending this action, Rokita claimed, “Protecting Indiana Consumers from this house of cards is critical.”
Well, thanks to revelations from the Jan. 6 committee, it’s time for Rokita to prove how “concerned” he truly is about protecting Indiana consumers.
Since Indiana is a “red” state, I’m sure far more of its citizens donated their hard-earned money to one or more of the organizations Donald Trump founded to litigate against so-called election fraud than to Black Lives Matter. Yet, the Jan. 6 committee recently revealed that a significant portion of the millions Trump raised (which far exceeded the amount raised by Black Lives Matter) was not spent on such litigation, but instead on organizations tied to Trump supporters, and to the Trump Hotel collection, amongst others.
So how about it, Mr. Rokita? Is your outrage against alleged fraud universal, or does it simply extend to political organizations and movements you disagree with?
David R. Hoffman, South Bend
