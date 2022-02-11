HR4521 will negatively affect animals, learning about them
I am asking that H.R. 4521 be reconsidered due to the nature of what it will be doing to to real animal lovers and enthusiasts alike. I have four kids and one grandkid who absolutely love seeing and learning about the various animals that we may come across.
With this bill, the introduction to animals and the education that comes from the animals will absolutely be affected in a very negative manner. I understand that animals need protections and there needs to be provisions in place but the banning of them in this bill, I believe, will have a disastrous affect. For anyone willing to listen, please rethink H.R. 4521 and what it will do in the long run.
Adam Sutliff
Middletown
