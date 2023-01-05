Hundreds of households benefit from donors
On behalf of the Kokomo Rescue Mission, let me express a big WAY TO GO to all the compassionate and generous individuals, businesses, organizations, and churches in our community who helped make our 2022 Red Ribbon Christmas effort a wonderful success. Christmas can be a gloomy season for the under-resourced and last year was no exception. Thanks to the combined efforts of many, light and hope came to 2,058 individuals living in 768 local households.
A very special thanks to the leaders, volunteers, and donors of We Care for once again providing the primary funding for Red Ribbon. We are also extremely grateful to Steve Hearn and Paul Wyman for partnering to make a warehouse available to us. And we are grateful to the faithful KRM Christmas volunteers who worked all year to prepare for this, joined in the final weeks by hundreds of others working together to make it all happen.
Each Red Ribbon box contained gifts especially matched to that household, along with paper goods, household products, personal items, a gift card, a new Bible and a birthday party for Jesus kit. Each box was prayed over by multiple individuals. Each box was personally presented. Each box reminded the recipient that there is a God and He cares about them.
One recipient was asked whether this box would help make Christmas more special. The person responded, “Without this box, there would be no Christmas for us.”
We will never know this side of Heaven all the good that was done in each home through the 2022 Red Ribbon Christmas effort. We do know that the effort was only possible through the combined contributions of many. Speaking for them and for the Mission, for all you gave and did, thank you!
Serving Him by serving them,
Kevin Smith, executive director
Kokomo Rescue Mission
